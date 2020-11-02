Manuel "Manny" Flores Jr.



El Paso - Manuel "Manny" Flores Jr., a man of deep faith and a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX, passed away peacefully at the age of 67, on Friday, October 30th in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Manny was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Manny was born on April 27th, 1953 to Manuel and Rafaela M. Flores. He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel, his granddaughters Dezzmin and Quinci Scott, and his brother Carlos. He was a 1971 graduate of El Paso High School and was a member of the tennis team. After a successful career as an entrepreneur and logistics manager for over 40 years, he was very active in his retirement. Manny, also referred to as



"Jr." by many, loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing poker, and watching his son coach high school basketball. With his sincere love for music, he spent many days and nights jamming to music in his backyard with family and friends.



Jr. devoted his life to spending time with his children and grandchildren. He would often be seen at gatherings surrounded by those who knew and loved him. With a heart of gold, he had a strong passion for playing/coaching softball and could always be found on the field with the "Bad Boys" and "Old School" crew.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Celia "Sally," his children; Melinda Denise Jones (Fred Robertson), Michelle Lizette Scott (Shannon), Manuel Flores III (Belinda), Robert "Angel" Torres, and Mandie Marie Flores, as well as his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; Dezzmin "DD," Quinci "Q" Scott, Daunte "Bubba" Palmer, Ilizha "Ely the Fly," Izaiah "Z Man" Jones, Daizha "Daizha Vue" Scott, Dahlyn "Dai Dai" Jones, Jarod "The Beast" Scott, Kinnadee "Kin Kin" Robertson, Kya "LL" Flores,



Taj "T Rex" Flores, and Tyson "Raptor" Flores, and his great grandchildren; Zavion "Little Man," Sincere "Stuey," Alani "Pretty Girl," Samir "Fat Boy," and the newest addition to his family, S'Kayda.



Manny is also survived by his sisters, Lola, Janey, Chila, Lisa, and brothers Phillip, and Gene along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Thursday, November 5th at Perches Funeral Home - West located at 6111 S. Desert Blvd. El Paso, TX 79932. Viewing of the body will take place from 10-11am followed by the rosary from 11am-12pm. Following the rosary, the burial will take place at 1pm at Evergreen Cemetery East.









