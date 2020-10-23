Manuel Francisco Javier Salazar Jr.
El Paso - On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Manuel Francisco Javier Salazar Jr, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 63.
Manuel was born on May 28, 1957, in El Paso, Texas to Manuel Francisco Javier Salazar Sr. (deceased March 26, 1965) and Lorenza Dominguez. Manuel was blessed with five siblings, Maria Antonieta (deceased), Margarita, Raquel, Leonardo and Filomeno Salazar. Lorenza Dominguez and Amadeo Contreras, a recent widower, began their journey while uniting their respective families in 1968. Their family continued to be blessed with the addition of stepbrother Ruben, stepsister Isela, and Manuel's youngest brother, Ricardo Amadeo Contreras.
Manuel was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1975 where he met his wife of 45 years, Cynthia Dolores Ortiz. They married on August 26, 1975, and raised three children, Manny, Charlie, and Vanessa.
Manuel, aka Meñol, always had a passion for working and supporting his family. This began after the death of his father. A matured 7 yr. old boy who lived near the corner of Tampa and Clark felt the need to help his family. He walked two blocks over to Diaz Grocery while searching for work to help support his recently widowed mother and his siblings. Señor Diaz offered him a job where he cleaned, stocked groceries, and eventually learned to cut menudo in the meat market. His mother and siblings vividly remember Meñol coming home from Diaz Grocery with groceries and ice cream he was paid with from Señor Diaz and Wholesome Dairy vendors for restocking their products. Meñol took the trade he learned as a boy and began his long career as a meat cutter. He was a Market Manager with a number of supermarket chains to include Gibson's, Safeway, Furr's, and eventually venturing away from his comfort zone to take on Dollar General and Dollar Tree as a District Manager in the West Texas/New Mexico area. He eventually jumped back into his old trade with local grocers Food Basket, J.R. Produce, and lastly a Meat Market Manager at Food King/Lowe's Market.
Aside from his outstanding work ethic, Manuel always made time for his beloved wife Cynthia. From their ritual Sunday trips to Costco, to frequenting their favorite restaurants, sitting at the head of the dinner table while reading the newspaper and eating pan dulce, to giving his wife grief over watching a Cowboys game, telling his version of a not so funny joke, or staying at work to avoid his children, their spouses, and rowdy grandchildren. At the end of the day Tata always took care of his family when they needed him the most and never could say no. It will all be greatly missed. We love you, Tata.
Manuel was preceded in death by his father Manuel Francisco Javier Salazar Sr.; sister Maria Antonieta Horn; and his in-laws Armando and Carmen Ortiz. He is survived by his mother Lorenza D. Contreras; stepfather Amadeo Contreras; wife Cynthia Dolores Salazar; son Manny and wife Christina; son Charlie and fiancé Mary; daughter Vanessa and husband Thomas; eleven grandchildren; sisters Margarita and Raquel; brothers Leonardo, Filomeno, and Ricardo; stepbrother Ruben, and stepsister Isela. Manuel is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, extended family, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with the interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Due to COVID restrictions there is limited capacity, therefore, services will be for immediate family only. We invite you to join us virtually through live stream the day of Manuel's services on the funeral home's website, www.evergreenfheast.com
, under Manuel Francisco Javier Salazar Jr. We thank you for understanding and appreciate your thoughts and prayers.