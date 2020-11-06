Manuel Galarza Jr.Manuel Galarza Jr. born February 11,1963 was called home while surrounded by his loving family on November 2, 2020. Proceeded in death by his father Manuel Galarza and mother Maria Del Refugio Galarza. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Celina Dominguez, grandson Jacob Ayala, sisters Leticia Calderon (Alfredo Calderon), Martha Valverde, Georgina Medina, Lupe Lechuga (Ricardo Lechuga), Soraida Galarza and many nephews and nieces. Manny loved getting together with his family and friends and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor. Manny left us too soon but will live in our hearts forever.