1/1
Manuel Galarza Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Galarza Jr.

Manuel Galarza Jr. born February 11,1963 was called home while surrounded by his loving family on November 2, 2020. Proceeded in death by his father Manuel Galarza and mother Maria Del Refugio Galarza. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Celina Dominguez, grandson Jacob Ayala, sisters Leticia Calderon (Alfredo Calderon), Martha Valverde, Georgina Medina, Lupe Lechuga (Ricardo Lechuga), Soraida Galarza and many nephews and nieces. Manny loved getting together with his family and friends and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor. Manny left us too soon but will live in our hearts forever.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved