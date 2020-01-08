|
Manuel Gandara
El Paso - Manuel Gandara born May 23, 1945 to Parents Blas Gandara and Carmen Morales de Gandara. Manuel was previously married to Maria Isabel Carbajal and together had two sons, Robert and Jaime Gandara. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents and older son Robert. Manuel grew up in South El Paso since the age of 10 when his parents immigrated to the US. He attended Bowie High School. His Father passed when Manuel was only 16. He and his brothers had to work at an early age and had to quit school to support the family. Manuel volunteered for the Marine Corps and served from 1964 - 1967. He was awarded a purple heart for his wounds and other medals for his honorable service. Manuel also attended EPCC and UTEP and was awarded a fellowship to attend The Housing Specialist Institute in Washington D.C. Manuel worked over 15 years as a community organizer promoting better housing and health services for people in south El Paso. Also worked for the colonias promoting water services, septic tanks and health services under the leadership funded by Kellogg Institute. Manuel was a Realtor for 40 years and was the owner of Superior Properties and Supreme Homes. Manuel has 4 brothers, Enrique, Juan, Carlos and Andres. One Son Jaime and two grandsons, Jaime Andres and Alejandro Eduardo Gandara. Extended family Bobby and Danny Florez, Richard and Sandra Martines, Marcia Barraza, and Yvonne Mireles. Special friends Gilbert Trevino, his Marine friend who helped him when he was wounded. Santiago Mendoza friend for over 45 years, Manny Vega his childhood friend. Mary S. Dubrule who cared for him when he was having his worst days fighting his second cancer and other complications. Also thanks to Ruth Garcia his VA provider for her great trust worthy service. Visitation will be held Sunday January 13, 2020 from 5-9 pm with vigil service at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East. Graveside will be held Monday January 14, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 9 am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020