Manuel Gomez
El Paso - Manuel (Molo) Gomez, 98, passed away peacefully at his El Paso home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He attended Bowie High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1942. He was a Platoon Sergeant (SFC E-6) with 52 Soldiers under his care. He served with Company B 843rd Engineer BN in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland & Central Europe. He earned the EAME Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars and was one of the first American troops to help liberate Jewish POW's from the Auschwitz Prison Camp.
Molo was the last surviving member of the Manuel & Cayetana Gomez family. He was preceded in death by his Beloved wife Ofelia Lagunas Gomez of 70 yrs of marriage. His parents, his brothers; Roberto (Beto) and Rudy (Gypsy) Gomez; his sisters, Carmen and Petra Gomez and his great grandson Daniel Aaron Alaniz. Molo is survived by his loving children; sons, Manuel (Patsy), Ricardo (Laura) and Fernando (Belinda) Gomez; his step-daughter, Mary Delgado; his daughters, Lucille Teran, Sylvia (Mick) Saucedo, Lillian (Gilbert) Navarro and Christina (Manny)Alaniz. He also has 20 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. Molo will be interred in a private family ceremony at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors. The family will greet friends and family at a "Celebration of Life" service at Scotsdale Baptist Church 10015 Lockerbie Ave. El Paso, TX on May 17, 2019 At 3:00 pm.
"Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again."
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019