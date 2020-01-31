Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2709 Alabama
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2709 Alabama
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
2709 Alabama
El Paso, TX
El Paso - On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Our Lord called Manuel Gomez, "Jr.", home. He spread his love to any and every one he possibly could-all while wearing his Washington Redskins gear. In a family of Cowboys blue, he was constantly bashing for wearing his burgundy/gold colors but that never stopped him from keeping a smile on his face.

The Gomez family would like to thank everyone for all the continued prayers and support. He is survived by his parents, Manuel and Cecilia Gomez, daughter Miranda Gomez, fiancé Ida Ramirez, children Desiree and Sabastian, brother Mario Gomez (Gladys), children Liz and son Tristan, Mark, Natalie, and sister Sandy Pasillas (Oscar), children Alejandra and Oscar II.

Services will be held Saturday, February 1, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2709 Alabama, El Paso, Tx 79930. Visitation 12:30pm, Rosary 1:00pm, Mass 1:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Jan. 31, 2020
