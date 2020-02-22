|
Manuel L. Becerra
El Paso - Manuel L. Becerra, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21st, in El Paso, TX. He is preceded in death by his first wife Maria Elena G. Becerra, his parents and his brother Raul. He is survived by his current wife Emilia G. Becerra, his two daughters, Maria Elena Becerra and Delia Kolinek, and his sister Guadalupe Becerra. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Ave., 79907. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., 79907.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020