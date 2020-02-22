Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
8011 Williamette Ave.
Manuel L. Becerra Obituary
Manuel L. Becerra

El Paso - Manuel L. Becerra, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21st, in El Paso, TX. He is preceded in death by his first wife Maria Elena G. Becerra, his parents and his brother Raul. He is survived by his current wife Emilia G. Becerra, his two daughters, Maria Elena Becerra and Delia Kolinek, and his sister Guadalupe Becerra. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Ave., 79907. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., 79907.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
