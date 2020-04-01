Services
El Paso - Manuel L. Quintana Jr. passed away on March 31, 2020.

Manny was born in 1938 to Manuel and Maria Quintana in El Paso, TX. He graduated from El Paso High and went on to earn his BA in Business from Texas Western. He married Evangelina Macias Quintana and raised his family while working as a scouting executive for the Boy Scouts of America until 1985. They had 4 daughters together. He was preceded in death by Vangie and Little Vangie, their first daughter.

Survivors include his daughters Mary Peña and husband Joel, daughter Debbie Quintana-Casteel and husband George, daughter Suzi Scaramuzza and husband Guido. Additional survivors include his grandchildren Julia Eve, Lauren Gabrielle and Erica Marie Peña, Mark Felix Casteel and Giada Angelina Scaramuzza and sister Carmen Quintana. He had numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children.

Manny spent years in community service volunteering at Burges High School and St. Raphael Parish where he continued to form lifelong friendships. No one was a stranger to Manny. His loss will be deeply felt by the Cielo Vista and El Paso community, but his legacy will live on. A celebration of his life will be scheduled once the community can safely gather.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
