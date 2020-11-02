Manuel Licon Jr.
El Paso - Manuel Licon Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Delia Perez Licon. He is survived by his Sons, Manuel III, Richard, Michael and Raymond Licon; Daughter, Michelle Dominik; 21 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren; Sister, Maria Barrera, Irma Licon and Norma Vega. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast; 4631 Hondo Pass Drive with a Scripture Service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private by family.
