Manuel Luis Garza Jr.
1934 - 2020
Manuel Luis Garza, Jr.

El Paso - Manuel Luis Garza, Jr. (Affectionately known as Buddy by family and close friends). Born: November 26, 1934 to Manuel and Dahlia Garza in Laredo, Texas.

Manuel is survived by three sons, Jesus, Juan, Manuel III, two daughters, Maria Antonieta Garza Lopez, Lucia Garza Palomino. 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Sisters: June Leyedecker, died November 14, 2014, and Helen Garza Roeder.

Manuel graduated high school in Bryan TX., at Allen Military Academy and attended Texas A&M where he played in the Aggie Band. Later joined the US Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX., where he met his wife Ludivina Lopez, who predeceased him in 2000.

Manuel was a past President of the El Paso Downtown Lions Club and a past member of several years with the El Paso Border Chorders, a chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, which was formed in 1947.

Funeral services will be provided by Sunset Funeral Homes, East 750 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. A Facebook live stream of the visitation is available at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Funeral-Homes-136369059744658

Visitation: 12:00 - 4:00 PM with Holy Rosary: 2:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina.

Graveside: 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

May God grant Manuel eternal rest O' Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.

Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
