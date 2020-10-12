1/1
Manuel (Manny) Medrano
Manuel (Manny) Medrano

El Paso - Manuel " Manny" Medrano, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born June 18, 1931. Manny joined the Army in July 1949 and was in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division for four years. While stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC, he met his wife of 64 years, Mary. He separated from the Army, and went on to barber school, helped his family with their business and became a professional barber for 68 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Manuel E. Medrano (Romelia), Chris Bazan (Mario) , Susan Delong, Martha Medrano and Maria Williams as well as his one sister, Maria Medrano. Also, Fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great- Grandchildren. And numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Medrano, his son, David M. Medrano, his daughter, Rose M. Gwyn, two grandsons, Samuel Medrano and Paul A. Medrano. His parents , Enrique and Maria Medrano, his siblings, Margarita Claudio, Enrique Medrano, Mario Medrano, Ester Cordova, Pedro Medrano, Elisa Salas and Petra Medrano. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Scripture Service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will take place at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
