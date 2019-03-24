|
Manuel Nicolas Moya
El Paso - Manuel Nicolas Moya, our beloved husband, father, son, brother and papa passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. Manuel was born in Parral Chihuahua, Mexico on December 6, 1930. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Moya and Consuelo Moya, his brother Luis Moya and his son Ruben A. Moya.
He moved to El Paso, Texas with his family in 1944 and graduated from El Paso High School. He continued his education at Texas Western College and obtained a degree in civil engineering in 1955. He had a long and successful career with Hunt Building Corporation where he served as Vice President of Construction for over 37 years.
Manuel was married to the love of his life Alicia Villalva Moya for 63 years. They had five children, Rebecca Moya Webb, Ruben A. Moya, Richard O. Moya, Rita M. Moya and Rosella A. Moya. Manuel was the proud Papa of eight beautiful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who all brought him tremendous joy.
Manuel previously served his faith community at Santa Lucia Catholic Church as Parish Council President for many years. He then went on to worship and participate in the congregation of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He committed himself to daily prayer for his family and friends.
Manuel was an avid big game hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the great outdoors, a good cognac and a fine cigar. He was a loving father, a loyal friend, hard worker and generous to a fault. We will miss his strong guidance over our family, his sweet laugh and his positive outlook. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 27th at 9:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Drive followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors at 11:00 am, West Shelter. Pallbearers will be Adrian Zubia, Camden R. Moya, Edmundo Portillo, Ernie Portillo, Jr., Jaime Moya and Victor Ortiz.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019