Manuel Pacillas Jr.
Manuel Pacillas Jr.

El Paso - Manuel "Manny" Pacillas, Jr. was born in El Paso Texas February 9, 1933, the oldest son of Manuel Pacillas, Sr. and Josefina Pacillas. A lifelong El Pasoan, Manny was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love extended through his vocation as an educator, coach, and athletic trainer.

Over the course of a well-lived life Manny was recognized for numerous achievements. More than the accolades, Manny felt his greatest impact extended from the love of Elvia, his wife of 64 years, to his family, friends and colleagues, and the numerous students he had the "privilege" of working with over the decades. His Catholic faith was central to him and reflected throughout his life work and as a cherished husband and family patriarch.

Children - Manuel Pacillas III ( Margaret ); Paul Eric Pacillas Sr. ( Kelly ); Monica Elvia Barba ( Rudy ); Peter Francis Pacillas ( Dolores ); Michael Rene Pacillas. Grandchildren - Manuel Pacillas IV ( Megan ); Maggie P. Ruth ( Cameron ); Michelle P. Lopez ( Adrian ); Milan D. Pacillas - Deceased; Alexandra Pacillas ( Jacen ); Paul Eric Pacillas Jr. ( Amanda ); Matthew Pacillas; Fr. Thomas More Barba O.P.; Michael Anthony Barba ( Caroline ); Gabriel Z. Barba; Nicole Pacillas; Elizabeth Pacillas; Peter Michael Pacillas ( Ariana ); Blaine Pacillas; Jade Pacillas; Zane Pacillas; Aidan Pacillas. Great Grandchildren - Clive H.; Matilda A.; Pax Milan; Kamren; Masen; Logan; William; Mikaela; Greyson; Nora; Henry; Jayce.

Pallbearers and Grandsons - Manuel Pacillas IV; Paul Eric Pacillas Jr. ; Matthew I. Pacillas; Michael A. Barba; Peter M. Pacillas; Zane Pacillas.

Honorary Pallbearers - Kirk Jackson; Sergio Renteria; Tony Ontiveros; Fred Jimenez; Omar Castro; Juan Cardenas.

We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the health care workers who provided care: Elizabeth RN, Avida; Elara Hospice.

Public Visitation Friday, October 9, 5:00 - 9:00 pm with Rosary 7:00 pm, Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936.

Graveside burial Saturday, October 10, 10:30 am, Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907.

Services entrusted to Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936.

A livestream of the Rosary will be available through the Crestview Funeral Home Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Coalition for Life ( www.southwest.life/give )






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
