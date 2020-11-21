Manuel Piña



Manuel Piña, age 78, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed. Manuel is preceded in death by his loving mother, Rosa Estella Piña. Manuel is survived by his loving children: Yvonne Piña, Sandra Mays, Pearl Rodriguez, Manuel Piña, and Kevin Piña. He also leaves behind many grandchildren to cherish and honor his memory. Manuel was also a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a lifelong educator who positively impacted the lives of countless El Paso area youth. He is survived by an extended network of family, friends, and fellow service members in whom his compassion and love for life lives on. His final resting place is Fort Bliss National Cemetery.









