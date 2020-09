Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel R. Mata



Manuel R. Mata passed away September 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gloria U. Mata, and his two children: Manuel Jr (Carmen), and Cassandra (Eduardo). Grandchildren: Adele (Manny), Iliana, David, Olivia (David), Jacob, and Keoni. Visitation will be September 16, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Perches Funeral Home on Alameda. In lieu of flowers feel free to donate to a Parkinson's Foundation of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store