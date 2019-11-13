|
|
Manuel Rivas
El Paso - Manuel Rivas, 86, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mr. Rivas was preceded in death by his parents Rafael, Juana, and sisters, Mary and Esther.
Mr. Rivas was a Korean War Veteran and a Ft Bliss Civil Service employee for 45yrs.
Manny was a 1951 Bowie High School graduate and avid member of the Bowie High School Bears Alumni. He is survived by daughters Irene R Hernandez (Ernesto) Martha Morales (David) and Vickie Reza, 4 grandchildren , 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great granddaughters, sister Angie Robles, nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with a Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 15th at 8:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3729 Hueco Avenue. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery East shelter with military honors. The family extends their special thanks to caregivers: family members, staff at the Patriot Rehab and Wellness Center and Cima Hospice.
www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019