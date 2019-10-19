|
|
Manuel Sanchez
El Paso - Manuel Francisco Sanchez went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Delia R. Sanchez, their three children; son, Jacob Paul Sanchez, and daughters Bianca Raquel Sanchez, and Genesis Marie (Michael) Leabo; grandsons, Eli Robert Garcia and Samson Alexander Leabo; and granddaughter, Sophia Raquel Soares.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Maria Santos Sanchez of San Elizario, Texas. He is also survived by his five sisters, Teresa Rodriguez, Dolores (Ramon) Luevano, Lucia (Tomas) Rodriguez, Eva (Alex) Gonzalez, Mary Parra, his brother, Francisco (Irma) Sanchez, and numerous beloved in-laws, nephews, and nieces.
Known to his friends and family as "Manny", he was a decorated U.S. Marine veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War after enlisting at the age of 18. He served with distinction in the Marine's Kilo 3/7, earning numerous commendations. He was awarded 3 purple hearts, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Navy Achievement Medal. Manny was a graduate of UTEP where he earned his teaching degree in 1989. He later taught elementary school at the Socorro and Fabens Independent School Districts for over 20 years, inspiring his students with life lessons and his sense of humor. Manny embraced life in all its aspects. He loved rock and roll, playing racket ball, building stuff, and opening his home to his extended family and friends. Those who knew and loved him, remember his love of family, and his courageous spirit - emblematic of the Marine creed, "Semper Fi".
Visitation will be at the Abundant Living Faith Center - East on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00am, after which there will be a Christian Service celebrating his life at 11:00am, and then burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Manny's honor to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019