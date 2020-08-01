Manuel "Manny" Sosa



Parral - Manuel "Manny" Sosa of Parral, Chihuahua born on 1/25/1933



Went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, 7/28/2020.



Manny, a lifelong automotive mechanic began his career in Parral, Chihuahua where he studied and received numerous certifications at the Ford Motor Company and Chrysler Company in Mexico that included automatic transmission specialty and engine/power train overhaul. He followed his career into the United States in the 1970's where he became a successful business owner in the El Paso community. Manny, a warm and kindhearted soul was a devoted family man. His passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He lived a beautiful life with those who were loyal and true to him. He will always be remembered for his great spirit and his love for his family.



He is survived by his stepchildren: Albert and Alex Alba, Veronica Gandara; grandchildren: Nadyne Gandara, Justyne Ramirez, Michael, Brian, and Melissa Alba, Greg and Tyler Weber; son-in-law: David Gandara; daughters-in-law: Celia and Audrey Alba









