Manuel Telles, Jr.
El Paso - Manuel Telles Jr., 71, passed away March 28, 2019. He is survived by wife Deborah Telles; son Manuel Telles III (Patricia). Daughters Kimberly Gonzalez (Jose) and Toni Telles, his nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, sisters Teresita Sanchez (Steve) and Martha Telles (Ernesto Salcido), along with his caregiver Yvonne Carasco. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Manuel Telles and Jesusita Telles and his grandchild Kristy Gonzalez. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, April 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with a Rosary at 7:00PM. Funeral mass will be at 10:00AM, April 2, 2019 at San Elceario Catholic Church. Internment will be private. Please visit our online registry at http://www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019