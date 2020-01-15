|
Manuel Valenzuela F.
El Paso - Our beloved Manuel Valenzuela F., age 85, was called to Heaven on January 11, 2020 and was reunited with his wife of 53 years, Onecima.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Manuel Jr., Alfredo, Enrique; daughters, Delfina, Sonia; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will also be dearly missed by his brothers, Leocadio, Arcenio, and Elias.
Manuel possessed many wonderful traits, among them were his fighting spirit that would help him rise from humble beginnings to becoming an accomplished family man. Manuel was a hard worker who took pride in his work. He was a perfectionist. He was a skilled welder by trade; his works can be seen throughout El Paso.
He gave tough love and good advice when it was needed; he famously said to his children, "Aprendan poquito de todo para que no los hagan tontos."
In short, he was an amazing man who will be missed very much.
Visitation: Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020