Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Manuel Vigil Sr. Obituary
Manuel Vigil, Sr.

El Paso - Manuel "Manny" Vigil, Sr. passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1937 in Taos, New Mexico. He lived most of his life in El Paso, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace Vigil, his daughter Teresa Vigil Patton (Craig), his son Manny Vigil,Jr., and his two grandsons Eric and Tyler Patton. Manny was a great father and a spectacular grandfather. Manny loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Manny was retired from the grocery business. He will be remembered on Monday, April 22,2019 at 4:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 19, 2019
