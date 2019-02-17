Manuela "Nellie" Cooper, 83, of El Paso, TX passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1935 and is predeceased by her father and mother Placido and Patricia Cano of El Paso, TX.

She married Manuel Avelino Cooper on November 28, 1959 and spent 53 years by his side until his passing on January 20, 2012. She was the proud mother of Margaret Cooper Lange (husband Reid Lange) of Sanger, TX, Mary Alice Cooper of Ashburn, VA and Mary Ann Cooper (husband Max Willis) of Austin, TX. She was the adored grandmother of Cooper and Lauren Lange and Caroline and Adam Alford. She was the devoted sister to Rosie Castro, Magdalena Cano, Placido Cano Jr, Gloria Juarez and Francisco Cano.

Nellie grew up in El Paso, TX graduated from Ysleta High School and earned an associate degree from El Paso Community College. She had a Human Resources career at the City of El Paso and drew great pleasure finding the right job for her many applicants. She was an advocate of higher education and always encouraged family and friends to set goals, get a degree and never give up. After retirement, she and her husband bought an RV and traveled cross country meeting new people and visiting new places. They adored their grandchildren and would take them on extended summer trips with them. Her happy face pancakes will always be remembered as her signature breakfast treat.

Nellie was a kind and generous person who loved life and adventure and most of all her family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her loud, infectious laugh that would light up a room and make all the people she met feel welcomed.

Visitation: 5:00-9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East. Funeral Mass: 11:30 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.

Memorial contributions can be made to :

http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=533491 Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary