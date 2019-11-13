|
Manuela Estrada
El Paso - Manuela Estrada entered into the hands of the Lord at the age of 87. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jesus Estrada. She is survived by her 8 children and 22 grandchildren and several great grand children. The services will be held Friday November 15th from 10am to 1:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019