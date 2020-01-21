Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home Central
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home Central
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Memory Gardens of the Valley
Manuela Herrera Obituary
Manuela Herrera

El Paso -

Manuela Rivas de Herrera entered eternal heaven on January 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Miguel Herrera, daughters Olga Acosta, Carolina De Los Prados, Ana Bonillo, Christina Torres, and Patricia Miranda. Sons-in-law Jose Acosta, Leonard De Los Prados, Christian Bonillo, Reené Miranda, and the late Miguel Torres. Grandchildren Dulce Valenzuela, Ariana Acosta, Michael Anthony Torres, Isaiah Acosta, Julian De Los Prados, Ginnie Miranda, and Adela Miranda. Great grandchildren Luna Valenzuela, Amada Valenzuela, Isaiah Acosta Junior and Isabella Acosta.

Manuela was born in San Francisco Del Oro, Chihuahua on December 20, 1934. She was a resident of Sunland Park, New Mexico, where she devotedly practiced her Catholic faith. She was a humble Christian and a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed time surrounded with her family and friends. Her past times were gardening, walking, reading the bible and outings with her husband to restaurants and movie theaters.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She instilled morals, values, courage and hope onto her loved ones, as well as humility, dignity and self respect.

In Paradise

Maybe your paradise was not in this life,

But your light spread so big and filled the hearts of many,

That when you left this world,

The many tears shed was to build an ocean for your paradise,

So when you watch the sunset over the ocean,

You'd be watching over us,

And you would have a piece of us,

Forever

By Ginnie Paula-Marie Miranda

Visitation to be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 4 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St Martin De Porres Catholic Church at 10 AM; concluding the service the procession will continue for interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
