Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
El Paso, TX
View Map
Manuela Monica Marquez


1917 - 2019
Manuela Monica Marquez Obituary
Manuela Monica Marquez

El Paso - MANUELA MONICA MARQUEZ entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 102. She was a loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is preceded by her late husband Juan Antonio Marquez. She is survived by her beloved daughters Lillian Marquez Armendariz (Alfredo), and Cynthia Marquez Miranda. She is also survived by her 6 beloved grandchildren and 10 loving great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Interment will follow at 10:30AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 23, 2019
