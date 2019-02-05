|
|
Manuela Gonzalez Perez passed away peacefully and surrounded by her husband & children on February 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born June 4, 1930 in Vado, NM to Ruperto and Herminia Gonzalez. She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo Perez Zamora; children (5): Ruben Jacinto, Rosa Irene, Ana Maria, Rodolfo (Rudy) Jr., and Jose (+); sibling(s): Arnulfo, Viquen (+), Mary, Trini, Ram, Flo (+), and Tom (+); grandchildren (11); Kevin, Joel, Jennifer & Jonathan, Ivan, Jacqueline, Gabriela, Isaac, Alisa, Alondra, and Alva. Pallbearers: Ruben J, Rodolfo (Rudy) Jr., Jonathan, Joel, Ivan, and Isaac. Manuelita, as she was known by her family and friends, was a very loving and caring mother. Heaven gains the strongest woman we have ever known. She will always be our - rock, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was brave and fought hard to the end when God called her home. Our beautiful angel will always watch over us. Rest in Peace and we will be together one day. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019