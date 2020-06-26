Manuela Soto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuela Soto

El Paso - In loving memory of our beloved Manuela Soto, 101, was called by our Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Manuela is survived by her daughters, Francisca Rangel and Maria L. Ortega. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved