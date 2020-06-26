Manuela Soto
El Paso - In loving memory of our beloved Manuela Soto, 101, was called by our Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Manuela is survived by her daughters, Francisca Rangel and Maria L. Ortega. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.