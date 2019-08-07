|
Manuela V. Dominguez
El Paso - Nuestra Mama, Manuela V. Dominguez de 102 anos, era "la gema que Dios convertio en mujer para el bien de nuestras vidas." God granted her and us the gift of time. She passed peacefully on August 3, 2019 in her beloved home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 yrs., Louis B. Dominguez. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Guadalupe Zurlinden (Joe) and Anna M. Dominguez, her two granddaughters, Kathy and Dorothy Zurlinden and her brothers, Joaquin and Juan Jose Vasquez and her sisters, Cecilia Alderette and Nancy Vasquez. She is also survived by numerous beloved nephews and nieces and her life-long best friend Angie Martinez. Our mother was a founder of Our Lady of the Light Parish where she spearheaded numerous projects such as the Handicap Ramp Project at the Dolan Chapel. She was a gifted coloratura soprano who was in the church choir. She attended Aoy Elementary School and became the oldest honorary member of the Aoy Alumni Association. She was a life-long democrat having served as assistant election judge for many years. Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Central on Friday August 9, 2019 from 5-9pm, Funeral Mass on Saturday August 10, at Our Lady of the Light Dolan Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Special thanks to Martha Lopez, and to Dr. Martha Manquero Butler and staff, and La Familia Home Health Staff for their vital assistance and care.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 7, 2019