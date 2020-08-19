1/1
Marc Jon Beaudin
Marc Jon Beaudin

El Paso - Marc Jon Beaudin, 58, passed away in El Paso, Texas on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born April 13, 1962 in Manchester, New Hampshire. His parents were Maurice and Lorraine (Aube) Beaudin.

Marc married Yvette Desrochers and they had three children, Jennifer, Marcus, and Monica.

Marc graduated from Franklin High School in New Hampshire and then served in the U.S. Army for nine years. After his service in the military, Marc received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master's degree in counseling. He pursued several different fields of work during his professional career including being a pastor, business consultant, personal trainer, massage therapist, and a licensed professional counselor.

Marc is survived by his wife of 40 years, Yvette Beaudin; children, Jennifer, Marcus, and Monica Beaudin; grandchildren, Everett, Lottie, and Carolyn Beaudin; and his siblings, Carol Barry, Mike Beaudin, Matt Beaudin, and Janet McKone.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Family Service of El Paso,

www.familyserviceofelpaso.org.




Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
