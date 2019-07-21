Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Littman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Richard Littman


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Richard Littman Obituary
Marc Richard Littman

El Paso - Marc Richard Littman

July 19, 1957 - July 17, 2019

Marc Richard Littman, age 61, passed away at his home in Woodland Hills, CA on July 17, 2019. Marc, a native and former resident of El Paso, is preceded in death by his father Gerald Littman, former El Paso Times and El Paso Herald-Post award-winning photographer. Marc is survived by his mother Marilyn Goldberg Littman and his sister Sherri Littman Gilbert.

Mr. Littman and his family were instrumental in bringing awareness about Cerebral Palsy to the El Paso community. At the age of 18, Marc moved to United Cerebral Palsy's (UCP) residence in Los Angeles. There he learned to live independently and eventually moved to his Woodland Hills home.

Marc's favorite hobbies were operating ham and short-wave radios as well as being an avid baseball fan. Marc touched many lives and all are heartbroken at his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCP or the . Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery by his family.
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now