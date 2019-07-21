Marc Richard Littman



July 19, 1957 - July 17, 2019



Marc Richard Littman, age 61, passed away at his home in Woodland Hills, CA on July 17, 2019. Marc, a native and former resident of El Paso, is preceded in death by his father Gerald Littman, former El Paso Times and El Paso Herald-Post award-winning photographer. Marc is survived by his mother Marilyn Goldberg Littman and his sister Sherri Littman Gilbert.



Mr. Littman and his family were instrumental in bringing awareness about Cerebral Palsy to the El Paso community. At the age of 18, Marc moved to United Cerebral Palsy's (UCP) residence in Los Angeles. There he learned to live independently and eventually moved to his Woodland Hills home.



Marc's favorite hobbies were operating ham and short-wave radios as well as being an avid baseball fan. Marc touched many lives and all are heartbroken at his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCP or the . Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery by his family. Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019