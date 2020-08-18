Marcela V. LugoEl Paso - In Loving MemoryMarcela V. LugoFebruary 13, 1931 - August 15, 2020Marcela V. Lugo, 89 a woman of faith and style passed away on August 15, 2020 and was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Lugo, Sr., son Carlos Lugo, Jr., Parents, Gustavo and Maria Blanco Villalobos, brother Fernando Villalobos. She is retired from EPISD and was a member of St. Pius X Church.She is survived by her children Elia Crowe, Dolores Morales, Anna & Wayne Howard, Lily & Adolph Metcalfe, Alice & Paul Drury, Anthony & Valerie Lugo.She had 11 wonderful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services Entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Tx 79915 (915) 598-3332Proverbs 31:25-26She is clothed with strength and dignity…