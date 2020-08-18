1/1
Marcela V. Lugo
1931 - 2020
Marcela V. Lugo

El Paso - In Loving Memory

Marcela V. Lugo

February 13, 1931 - August 15, 2020

Marcela V. Lugo, 89 a woman of faith and style passed away on August 15, 2020 and was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Lugo, Sr., son Carlos Lugo, Jr., Parents, Gustavo and Maria Blanco Villalobos, brother Fernando Villalobos. She is retired from EPISD and was a member of St. Pius X Church.

She is survived by her children Elia Crowe, Dolores Morales, Anna & Wayne Howard, Lily & Adolph Metcalfe, Alice & Paul Drury, Anthony & Valerie Lugo.

She had 11 wonderful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services Entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Tx 79915 (915) 598-3332

Proverbs 31:25-26

She is clothed with strength and dignity…






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
