|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Marcelina H. Portillo announces her passing on February 19, 2019 at the age of 93 years.
Predeceased by her husband, Manuel Portillo, and son, A. Armando Lujan, Marcelina will be lovingly remembered by her children, Teresa de Jesus (Aniceto) Ortiz, Martha Arvizu, Guadalupe (Raul) Perez, and Carlos A. Portillo.
Marcelina will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Fred, Ricardo, Victor M. (deceased), Cesar, and Christian Ortiz, Jose Luis, Priscilla, and Balín Arvizu, Dasela, Carlos, Sandra, Raul Jr., Brittany, and Atzi Perez, Eloisa and Victoria Portillo, and 48 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Marcelina's beautiful life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home West.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of The Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008. Services entrusted Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Dr. . Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019