Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5750 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
5750 Doniphan Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens of The Valley
4900 McNutt Rd
Santa Teresa, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelina Portillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelina H. Portillo


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcelina H. Portillo Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Marcelina H. Portillo announces her passing on February 19, 2019 at the age of 93 years.
Predeceased by her husband, Manuel Portillo, and son, A. Armando Lujan, Marcelina will be lovingly remembered by her children, Teresa de Jesus (Aniceto) Ortiz, Martha Arvizu, Guadalupe (Raul) Perez, and Carlos A. Portillo.
Marcelina will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Fred, Ricardo, Victor M. (deceased), Cesar, and Christian Ortiz, Jose Luis, Priscilla, and Balín Arvizu, Dasela, Carlos, Sandra, Raul Jr., Brittany, and Atzi Perez, Eloisa and Victoria Portillo, and 48 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Marcelina's beautiful life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home West.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of The Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008. Services entrusted Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Dr. . Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now