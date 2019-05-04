|
|
Marcella Schook
El Paso - Marcella R. Schook, 92, a resident of El Paso for 54 years, died April 26, 2019. Marcella was born April 26, 1927 in Trieste, Italy, daughter of Augusto and Geovanna (Lazzarini) Ramor. Marcella married the love of her life, Lloyd C. Schook on November 21, 1947. Upon his retirement from the United States Army, they settled in El Paso where she earned her U.S. citizenship, was employed and retired from the El Paso Independent School District. Marcella was predeceased by her beloved husband Lloyd C. Schook and daughter, Mary Jo Schook. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd A. Schook, Roy L. Schook, and John C. Schook. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 5:00pm- 9:00pm with a 7:00pm Vigil at Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana. Interment will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:30 am Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 4, 2019