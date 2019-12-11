Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
8600 Winchester
2019 - 2019
Marcelo Cru Garcia Obituary
Marcelo Cru Garcia

El Paso - Marcelo Cru Garcia, September 17, 2019 - December 9, 2019. Marcelo Cru passed away on December 9, 2019. Marcelo was born on September 17, 2019 to Marcos and Valerie Garcia. During his two months and 3 weeks on earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him. Marcelo will be forever remembered and loved by his parents, Marcos and Valerie; his maternal grandparents, Martin and Elizabeth Gutierrez; his paternal grandparents, Miguel and Yolanda Garcia; his aunts, Lizette and Leeza Gutierrez; his uncle and aunt, Omar and Rebecca Garcia; and his extended family. Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter, on Friday, December 13th, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Visitation; 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Rosary. The funeral mass will be at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 8600 Winchester, Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 am. Please wear white to honor our angel, Marcelo.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
