Marcelo Rosales



El Paso - Marcelo Rosales, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Marcelo was born March 9, 1930 in San Elizario, Texas to Guadalupe and Enrique Rosales. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Trinidad, of 66 years and his children Marcelo, Samuel, Laura, Cristina, Rita and Ricardo. He is preceded in death by his daughter Yolanda. He has 13 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and one Great-Great Grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Elena, Samuel and Carmen. He is preceded in death by his brother Jose. Marcelo served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for 35 years at Fort Bliss. He was a member of the VFW Tigua Post in which he received the Gold Circle Member Award in 2015. He enjoyed mechanic work, gardening, and completing projects at his home. He was a devoted and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He will be missed by his family and friends. Pallbearers are: Marcelo Rosales, Samuel Rosales, Ricardo Rosales, Alfonso Velarde, Jose Cortez, and Adrian Flores. Services will be officiated by his brother Father Samuel Rosales. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass 11:45 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, 3021 Frutas. Committal Service will follow at 1:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary