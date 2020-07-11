Marco A. JassoEl Paso - Beloved husband, brother, and uncle, Marco A. Jasso, 59, was called to his heavenly home on July 6, 2020 where he was warmly embraced by his parents, Margarito and Maria Jasso.Marco loved his wife dearly; she was the love of his life. He loved to dance and lived life to the fullest.Marco was an active member of the Bowie High School Alumni Association, EPT.We are thankful for the fighting spirit he embodied - it kept him with us for as long as he could endure.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alicia R. Jasso; brothers, Hector Jasso (Amanda), Victor Jasso (Araceli), and Arturo Jasso; and many nieces and nephews.Serving as pallbearers are: Hector Jasso, Raul H. Jara, Jesus Rivera, Miguel Rivera, Lino Sanchez, and Gabriel Martinez.Visitation: Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.