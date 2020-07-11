1/1
Marco A. Jasso
Marco A. Jasso

El Paso - Beloved husband, brother, and uncle, Marco A. Jasso, 59, was called to his heavenly home on July 6, 2020 where he was warmly embraced by his parents, Margarito and Maria Jasso.

Marco loved his wife dearly; she was the love of his life. He loved to dance and lived life to the fullest.

Marco was an active member of the Bowie High School Alumni Association, EPT.

We are thankful for the fighting spirit he embodied - it kept him with us for as long as he could endure.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alicia R. Jasso; brothers, Hector Jasso (Amanda), Victor Jasso (Araceli), and Arturo Jasso; and many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are: Hector Jasso, Raul H. Jara, Jesus Rivera, Miguel Rivera, Lino Sanchez, and Gabriel Martinez.

Visitation: Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
JUL
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
July 11, 2020
RIP Marco. My brother Manny Gomez and I Bernadette will always keep you in our prayers. You always had a good heart like your brother Hector....❤✝


Bernadette Lopez
Classmate
