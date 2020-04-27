|
|
Marco A. Rodela
El Paso, Texas -
Marco Antonio Rodela, 47, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and he resided in the city of Socorro. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School during his youth and finished his secondary education at Socorro High. Upon graduation, he attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas and received a Bachelors in Business Administration. Marco was a valued employee of 20 years at Helen of Troy, where he worked as an EDI Coordinator II on the Information Technology team. Marc is survived by his parents Robert Rodela Jr. and Noemi Rodela, aunt Yolanda Rodela, uncle Richard Molina (Syliva), siblings: Robert Rodela III (Syliva) and Robina Rodela, nieces and nephews: Robert IV (Jeanette), Amanda, Alec, and Jocelynn Rodela, great niece and nephews: Adrian, Gabriel, and Alisianna Rodela, along with numerous loving relatives and friends. Marco was a person who touched everyone's heart and soul. The family would like to thank each and every individual for their continued thoughts and prayers.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Catholic Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., The family would also love to thank the wonderful medical teams of Dr. Westbrook, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Bright, and Dr. Gomez. El Paso, Texas. Only ten people allowed during this service due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020