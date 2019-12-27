Resources
El Paso - Marcos Portillo, 74 passed away December 22, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Marcos worked for BNSF Railway for 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife Magdalena Portillo, Children Lisa Nava, Max Portillo, Rachel Ponce and Michael Portillo, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday December 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will take place Monday December 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Rd. with Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
