Margaret D. Rivera
Margaret D. Rivera

El Paso - Margaret D. Rivera, 83, passed away in her sleep at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She went to Aoy and graduated from Bowie High School; class of "56."

She was involved in many groups as follows: President of the Ladies Auxiliary 210 Local 505 Post Office, Bel Air Band Booster, over 30 years in the Bowie Alumni Association, and was President twice. She service for many years with LULAC Council 9 and 335 and she also worked for Project Amistad under Lucy Acosta.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pablo Rivera, Jr.; sons, Paul, Daniel Joseph (Patricia), John Felicano (Brenda) and daughter, Laura A. Rivera. She is also survived by her sister, Guadalupe D. Rosas.

She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
OCT
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
OCT
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
