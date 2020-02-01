Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home West
128 N. Resler Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Tumey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth Tumey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Elizabeth Tumey Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Tumey

El Paso - Margaret Elizabeth Tumey, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Maggie is survived by her loving family; her daughter Oween Rath, her granddaughter Sandy Rath, son-in-law Brian Johnson, and her great grandson Spencer Rath Johnson.

Maggie worked for EPISD central office in Teacher Certification and also later at Tech High School as their Bookkeeper.

My friend and mother enjoyed golf and bridge but her passion was art, travel, and life. She found joy and peace in the simplest activities; making every day an adventure. Her paintings won many awards and depicted the wonderful places she traveled.

Services will be at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Reception will follow service.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -