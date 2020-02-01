|
Margaret Elizabeth Tumey
El Paso - Margaret Elizabeth Tumey, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Maggie is survived by her loving family; her daughter Oween Rath, her granddaughter Sandy Rath, son-in-law Brian Johnson, and her great grandson Spencer Rath Johnson.
Maggie worked for EPISD central office in Teacher Certification and also later at Tech High School as their Bookkeeper.
My friend and mother enjoyed golf and bridge but her passion was art, travel, and life. She found joy and peace in the simplest activities; making every day an adventure. Her paintings won many awards and depicted the wonderful places she traveled.
Services will be at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Reception will follow service.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020