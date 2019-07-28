|
Margaret Glover
El Paso - Margaret, Margie, Glover, 87, passed away from this life, into the arms of our glorious Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Born in Dawson, New Mexico and lived in El Paso, Texas for most of her life, where she married her husband of 52 years, Jim E Glover. She was a member of St. Rafael's church. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite places were Arkansas, Florida and Georgia. She loved camping in Ruidoso with family and beating everyone in the game Scat as she was the Scat Queen. She is preceded in death by her son Daniel Barrozo. She is survived by her loving husband Jim E Glover; son Armando Barrozo & wife Denise, daughter Deborah Aguilar & husband Jay; Grandchildren: Daniel Barrozo Jr, Alanna Ortiz & husband Joseph, Sean Aguilar and Sydney Aguilar. Visitation will be on Sunday July 28th from 5pm to 9pm and Rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Mass will be held Monday July 29th at 9:15 am at St. Rafael's church and Burial at 10:30 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Pallbearers: Sean Aguilar, Joseph Ortiz, Fernie Lozano, Samuel Vargas Jr, Larry Vargas, Daniel Vargas.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019