|
|
Margaret Gonzalez
El Paso - MARGARET "TINY" GONZALEZ
Passed, February 24, 2019
A beacon of love, friendship, comfort, and strength, for all of her many friends and family members. Tiny was always surrounded by people who loved her, and the only strangers in her life were people she had not yet met. She was appreciated for her sparkling and somewhat feisty personality, and for always being honest, energetic, and fun to be around. She was a beautiful person, both inside and out.
Tiny is survived by Carlos, her husband of 58 years, Carla Sierra (Danny), Gilbert Gonzalez, and her beloved grandsons, Anthony and Adam ("the Corazones"). She is also survived by her siblings Patsy Martinez, David Loya, and Joe Loya.
The rosary service is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at Martin Funeral Home West (128 N. Resler), 7 p.m. Funeral mass will take place at St. Patrick Cathedral, (1118 N. Mesa), March 5, 9 a.m., with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery (5200 Fred Wilson Ave.), 11am.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019