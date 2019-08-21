|
Margaret Mary Adams
El Paso - Margaret Adams was born November 8th, 1952 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was the middle child of Francis and Agnes Schaeffler. Throughout her life Margaret called many places home: England, Northern California, and finally El Paso, Texas. The majority of her professional career was spent pioneering women's involvement in a typically male dominated field. She was a union operator/blender for the oil refinery business for over 30 years, starting in Martinez, California and finishing at what is now Marathon Petroleum in El Paso. In February of 2016 Margaret was diagnosed with Esophageal cancer. Through radiation, chemo, and surgery she fought. On August 14th, 2019, she was finally able to rest as the complications from the cancer and subsequent treatment eventually overcame her. She enjoyed food, travelling, animals, and most of all her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Alison, daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and John, and 4 grandsons, Erik, Jonas, Milo, and Finley. Margaret's absence will leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew her and were close to her. A visitation will take place on Friday August 23, 2019 from 5-9pm with a funeral service to begin at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 21, 2019