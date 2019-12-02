|
Margarita Alcantar
El Paso - Margarita Alcantar - known to friends as Maggie or Margie, was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, November 29,2019.
Margarita was born in Temechic, Mexico, to Ascencion and Guadalupe Lerma-Arzate. In 1949, Margarita married Saul Alcantar and moved to El Paso to start their life together, a marriage which lasted 67 years and was enriched by their 4 children.
Margarita worked as an assistant cafeteria manager in El Paso ISD for over 25 years. She loved cooking and being around children and continued to pursue this passion upon retirement by being a volunteer at Bonham Elementary, where she was lovingly known as "Grandma."
Post-retirement, Margarita developed another passion - swimming. Margarita was also a devout member of St. Pius Catholic Church, practicing her faith in all areas of her life.
Margarita was predeceased by her husband Saul and her sons Samuel and Javier. Margarita is survived by her daughter Marina (partner Michelle), grandchildren Celia Alcantar (partner Brede), Bailey(spouse Megan) & Davis Sherlin, Addison Molina (spouse Julio), Melquiades & Michael Alcantar; great grandchildren Annabelle, Benjamin, Jaimeson, & Elison Sherlin.
Margarita will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Tuesday 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 10:30 am at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. Family Members will serve as Pallbearers. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019