Margarita Alma Grado
El Paso - MARGARITA ALMA GRADO

NOVEMBER 2, 1931 - OCTOBER 26, 2020

Margarita "Margie" Alma Candelaria Grado died peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Margie was born to the late Francisco Candelaria, Jr and Elisa Alderete Candelaria, November 2, 1931, in Ysleta, Texas.

She married Miguel "Mike" Angel Grado on February 20, 1954. Together they lovingly raised 5 children and lived to see the births of their grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Margie greatly enjoyed playing games and cards with her grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of El Paso, she enjoyed classical music, attending the symphony, and seeing to the music training of her 5 children. Margie especially enjoyed traveling with Mike - California, Northern New Mexico, and Europe among her favorite locations.

Margie graduated from Ysleta High School and attended the University of New Mexico. She spent her early years with Southwestern Bell before becoming a full-time mother. Margie's passion for helping others included volunteering as a teacher of English as second language to adults.

Margie is survived by her 5 children - Margaret Pacillas (Manny), Mike Grado, Jr (Nanci), Marcos Grado, Matthew Grado, and Melissa Kennedy (Mike). Grandchildren - Manuel Pacillas IV (Meagan), Maggie Pacillas Ruth (Cameron), Michelle Pacillas Lopez (Adrian), Milan David Pacillas - deceased, Michelangelo Grado, Lee Anthony Grado, Deborah Grado Pistella (Christian), Daniel Grado, Megan Ann Kennedy, Mary Kathryne Kennedy, and Michael Ryan Kennedy. Great grandchildren - Clive Harvey, Matilda Elizabeth, Pax Milan.

Rosary will stream through Facebook on Monday, November 2, at 6:00 pm.

A Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be held when safety permits.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Milan D Pacillas Fund, El Paso Community Foundation, PO Box 272, El Paso, Texas. 79943 or online at epcf.org.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
