Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
Margarita C. Nuñez Obituary
Margarita C. Nuñez

El Paso - Ms. Margarita C. Nuñez was welcomed by our loving Father on September 7th, 2019. After retirement she became a full-time Grandmother with a passion for cooking. She is survived by her five children: Frank Nuñez Jr., JoAnn Rincon, Charlie Nuñez, Larry Nuñez and Jacob Nuñez. She also had 11 beautiful grandchildren and 6 beautiful great grandchildren. Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Ema, Lita, Great Grandmother will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service in Spanish at 5:30 PM and one in English at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019
