Margarita Ema Rojo, née Acosta
El Paso - Margarita Ema Rojo, née Acosta, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Seattle, WA. She was born on February 1, 1931, in El Paso, Texas, to her parents, Marcos Acosta and Regina Acosta née Rivas.
Margarita was the sixth of ten children and grew up in the heart of El Paso known as Second Ward. She was a proud graduate and alumni of Bowie High School (Class of 1950) and attended Texas Western College (UTEP). She started her career working at The Popular (department store), and then as a kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Parochial School. She married the love of her life, José Angel Rojo, Sr. on June 25, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church. Soon they were blessed with their first two children, Joe (Jr.) and Tita.
In January 1965, they moved to Southern California to start a new life. Gina was born in 1967 and the family made their home in Cerritos, CA. Margarita's life was filled with keeping her children occupied with piano lessons, dance lessons, sports activities and being mom chauffeur to three different schools.
When the kids were old enough to care for themselves, she decided to complete her college education at California State University Long Beach (CSULB). In 1981 the family moved north to Bellevue, WA. Margie and Joe enjoyed living in the Pacific Northwest, but in 1987 returned to Cerritos, where she worked as a bi-lingual teacher's aide at Luther Burbank Elementary in Artesia, CA for the next 23 years.
Margie loved and treasured her family, often visiting in Texas, Nevada, California and Washington. She loved her road trips with Joe and would often travel by train, having a long held aversion to flying. It was 40 years before the gradual onset of dementia would ease her apprehension of flying. She enjoyed music, dancing, singing, crafts, casino slot machines, politics, but especially, her dogs AND the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS!
Margarita was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Sr. Gonzaga Maria R.J.M., Marcos, Estela, Angelita, Estéban and Gilberto; and her loving husband, José Angel. She is survived by her devoted children, José Angel Rojo, Jr. (Martin Palmer), Margarita Rosa R. Lee and Regina-Marie Martha Rojo; her beloved siblings, Julieta A. McManus, Jorge F. Acosta and Martha A. Carrillo, and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing and Vigil will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020
Viewing from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. Vigil begins at 6:00pm
Flintoft's Funeral Home
540 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 11:00am
St. Louise de Marrilac Catholic Church
141 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Burial will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 11:00am
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th Street
Kent, WA 98042
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020