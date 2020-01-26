|
|
Margarita G. Flores
El Paso - Margarita G. Flores, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was born February 12, 1923 in El Paso, Texas. She was predeceased by Joel and Maria Gonzalez (parents), Frank Flores Jr. (husband), Rose Dresden (sister), Joel Gonzalez Jr. (brother), Richard A. Lambert (nephew), and Frank Flores III (son). She is survived by her children: Rose M. Fowers, Frances A. De La Rosa, and Michael Flores. Her surviving grandchildren are David Zaber, Jeffrey Zaber, Erin Grimm, Richard Flores, Adrian Flores, Anita G. De La Rosa, Bernadette A. Sanchez, Gabriel J. De La Rosa, Christine Sanchez, Corina Casillas; Great-Grandchildren: Ashley Pace, Amber Zaber, Lauren Zaber, Catherine Zaber, Camryn Grimm, Landon Grimm, Faith M. Flores, Damian J. De La Rosa, Ella A. Sanchez, Emilio De La Rosa, Joshua De La Rosa, Isabella K. De La Rosa, and several others; and 5 Great- great grandchildren.
Margaret was employed by the United States Civil Service as a Lead Accounting Technician for 42 years. She joined the Ladies Auxiliary in the mid-1940s. Margaret received the honor as Texas State President of Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxillary, the fourth El Paso woman to hold the post and the first Hispanic. She was awarded a Proclamation by the City of El Paso on August 4, 1984, which was designated as "Margaret Flores Day." In 2015, Margaret received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama for her lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.
Margaret's life included a long list of civic, community, and educational accomplishments. Her life was full of self-sacrifice for her family, friends, and anyone that needed her help. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - " And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
Please join the family by celebrating her life on Tuesday, January 28th at Funeraria del Angel Central (Martin Funeral Home), 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903. Visitation will be from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on January 29th at 9:30am at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter (and North Loop) Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915. Followed by the Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, West Shelter at 11am.
The family appreciates the dedicated employees of Caring Senior Service of El Paso, Hospice of El Paso, and the Center for Compassionate Care (HOEP). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020