Margarita Gardea
El Paso - On Monday October 19, 2020 Margarita Gardea, known to all as Margie, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 84 surrounded by loved ones. Lifelong resident of El Paso, and born in San Elizario on October 11, 1936 to Anna Gamboa and José Gamboa. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1955 and devoted herself to her three children, her eight grandchildren and her two great grandchildren. She was known for her kindly spirit and her ever-present and infectious smile. Above all else, she enjoyed cooking for one and all, bringing friends and family together. She was a retiree of the El Paso school system where she was universally loved by her students. She was a compassionate lover of animals, a nurturer and generous beyond her means. She is survived by her three children, Charlie, Lizzie and Eddie, her daughter in law, Sandra, son in law, Hector and by her grandchildren Aryk, Brian, Kevin, Pamela, Paulo, JC, Will, Margaux and great grandchildren Mylho and Nunu. Funeral services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery and in compliance with new health regulations limited to her immediate family. As an alternative to flowers, the family asks that as a legacy to mom's love and concern for the underserved children in our community, donations be made in her honor to:
Advocacy Center for Children at 1100 E. Cliff Dr., El Paso TX 79902 www.advocacycenterep.org
or
El Paso Center for Children at 2200 N. Stevens St., El Paso, TX 79930 www.epccinc.org/donate
A celebration of her life with extended family and friends will take place post covid.